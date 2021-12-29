Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $780.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

RRX stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,452. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $174.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

