Zacks: Analysts Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.33. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $93.05. 170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,060 shares of company stock worth $3,970,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

