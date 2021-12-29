Zacks: Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,901,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 555,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 120,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 58,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 206,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,558. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $271.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.05.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

