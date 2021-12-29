Zacks: Analysts Expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). CareCloud reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.82 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 274.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 125.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

MTBC stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

