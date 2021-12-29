Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

WRE traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. 19,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,417. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 183.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

