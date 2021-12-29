Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.92 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.15.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $2,159,185. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $492.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.42 and its 200 day moving average is $475.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

