Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $20,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $13,520,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

