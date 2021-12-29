Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.04 Million

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $308.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $302.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after buying an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $12,419,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

