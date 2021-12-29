Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 2,220,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,095. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.