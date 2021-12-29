Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,523.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.71 million, with estimates ranging from $14.84 million to $40.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 2,220,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,095. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -0.16.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.