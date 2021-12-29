YUSRA (YUSRA) Tops One Day Volume of $93,594.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, YUSRA has traded 146.9% higher against the US dollar. YUSRA has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $93,594.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00059585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.27 or 0.07922201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00074638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,860.59 or 0.99868654 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051967 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

