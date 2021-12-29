yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Price Down 0.1% This Week

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.45 or 0.00021869 BTC on exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a total market cap of $694,402.66 and approximately $55,401.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. The official website for yTSLA Finance is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

