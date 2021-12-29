Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend payment by 259.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yamana Gold stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

