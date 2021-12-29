Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.76

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $826.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.