Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.76

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2972 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 973.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

