Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 3,434.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 160,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Xperi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 88,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xperi by 83.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

