Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.78. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 7,540 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Macau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.