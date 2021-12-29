Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) vs. Lear (NYSE:LEA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lear 1 6 8 0 2.47

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.18%. Lear has a consensus price target of $192.14, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Lear.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% Lear 2.82% 13.20% 4.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worksport and Lear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 126.77 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.12 Lear $17.05 billion 0.64 $158.50 million $9.14 19.99

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lear beats Worksport on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.