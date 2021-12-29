Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 736,556 shares of company stock worth $193,113,999. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $275.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,064.78, a PEG ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.08 and a 200 day moving average of $260.25. Workday has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

