Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

WTKWY stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.99. 5,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,923. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

