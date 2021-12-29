Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $6.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 586,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.64. Wipro has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

