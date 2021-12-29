Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Wintrust Financial worth $12,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.