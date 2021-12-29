WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,780 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 121.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 393,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

GTE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

