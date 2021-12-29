WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 20,990 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The company had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

