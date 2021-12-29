WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,648 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CBTX were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBTX by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CBTX by 105,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CBTX by 218.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $716.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

