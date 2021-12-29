WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,532 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

