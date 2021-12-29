WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after buying an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 273,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 124,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.48. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

