WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,759,000 after purchasing an additional 204,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,308,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 298,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,451,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 334,506 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

