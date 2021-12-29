Wing Finance Price Hits $15.41 on Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.41 or 0.00032467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.31 or 0.07859321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.45 or 1.00288927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051584 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,331,232 coins and its circulating supply is 2,206,232 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

