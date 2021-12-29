Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 111.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after buying an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

NYSE:WSM opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

