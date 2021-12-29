Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 374,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,014 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. 817,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,751. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.