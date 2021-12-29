Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.87. 15,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,068. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.59 and its 200-day moving average is $161.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

