Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.06. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 293,687 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.