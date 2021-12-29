WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

