WEMIX (WEMIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Billion

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $10.78 or 0.00022700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $65.68 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.31 or 0.07859321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.45 or 1.00288927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00073163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051584 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.