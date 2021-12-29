Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,083,291. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

