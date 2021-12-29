Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) & Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Financial Analysis

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wave Life Sciences and Longboard Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Longboard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 503.73%. Given Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Longboard Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wave Life Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $20.08 million 9.67 -$149.91 million ($2.35) -1.40 Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.40 million N/A N/A

Longboard Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wave Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences N/A -248.21% -50.06% Longboard Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.68% -27.98%

Summary

Longboard Pharmaceuticals beats Wave Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as Arena Neuroscience, Inc. and changed its name to Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2020. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

