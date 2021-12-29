Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WTS opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

