Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Waters worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.03. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,225. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $243.03 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

