Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 23,309 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $21,444.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $113,140.02.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $104,000.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 42,755 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $98,336.50.

NINE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 521,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,855. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.60 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.