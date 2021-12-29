Waltonchain Market Cap Reaches $82.05 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $82.05 million and $10.41 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,160,682 coins and its circulating supply is 78,439,650 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

