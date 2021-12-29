Wade G W & Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.25.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

