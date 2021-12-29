Wade G W & Inc. Sells 143 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 61.6% in the second quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $164.41 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

