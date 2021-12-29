Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after buying an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,215 shares of company stock worth $5,843,219 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $380.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.14 and its 200 day moving average is $434.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

