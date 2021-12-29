Wade G W & Inc. Has $438,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.02 and a 200-day moving average of $423.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

