Wade G W & Inc. Has $318,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

