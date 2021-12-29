Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WKCMF shares. Warburg Research cut shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $127.55 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

