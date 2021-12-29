W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 11,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.69. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

