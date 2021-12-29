W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

WPC opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

