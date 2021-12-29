Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,324,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

