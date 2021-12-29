Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $96,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $109.59 and a 52 week high of $133.87.

