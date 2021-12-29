Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

